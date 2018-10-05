CM’s absence badly affecting recruitment in govt depts

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing medical treatment for his prolonged illness, has badly impacted the job recruitment in the government departments and it is worrying the ministers and MLAs in the coalition government.

Many members of the ruling dispensation are keeping their fingers crossed over job recruitment, as they have to face their voters in the next election and so far the government has been unable to expedite the process. Moreover, the talk of mid-term assembly election has put in a fix some ministers and alliance partners in the BJP-led government.

The government was supposed to start a process of job recruitments in its various departments from February. However, the prolonged illness of the Chief Minister, who is heading the high-level empowered committee constituted for clearing vacancies for the departments, has virtually put on halt the whole process of filling up the posts.

It may be recalled that then Laxmikant Parsekar government had imposed a ban on job recruitment in November 2016 and since then the new government led by Manohar Parrikar, which came to power in March 2017, could not take up new recruitments on a large scale. Only educational institutions and the health department could advertise some posts after the government lifted the ban partially in April 2017.

It is also important to note that in order to simplify the lengthy recruitment process, the state cabinet had given its nod to constitute a four-member high-level empowered committee (HLEC) headed by the Chief Minister in November 2017. The committee was supposed to deal with proposals from departments for granting approvals to fill up the posts. At the same time, the government had also

constituted inter-departmental committee of officers for revival and abolition of posts which has the mandate to recommend vacancies to HLEC for each department.

So far, the HLEC has cleared around 1,300 vacancies in police, prosecution and some other departments. However, the further process of recruiting candidates for these posts is yet to see the light of day.

Sources in the state administration said that it is a fact that the backlog of vacancies is rising, as months have passed since the recruitment process could not be taken up as declared by the government due to the prolonged illness of the Chief Minister.

With a new system in place, the cabinet has no powers to clear vacancies in various departments. Moreover, sickness of the Chief Minister has delayed the process of recruitment, which has become a matter of serious concern among the ruling ministers and MLAs.

Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, virtually could not provide his time to the administration after he fell sick since the second fortnight of February.

A senior official admitted that absence of the Chief Minister is obviously affecting job recruitments in the government departments, as the committee under him has the mandate to clear the vacancies.

Even some ruling members privately admitted that delay in job recruitments would create trouble for them in their constituencies, as voters, especially the youth are eagerly awaiting the jobs since the last one and half year.