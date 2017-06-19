CMP is bundle of contradictions: Cong

PANAJI: Stating that the much-delayed Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the BJP-led state government is full of confusion and contradictory, the Congress party on Monday alleged that it is again a U-turn of the coalition government on vitally important issues to fool Goans.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Yatish Naik alleged that the much-touted CMP has nothing to offer to the people and it was only a repetition of old promises made in 2012 assembly election, which have not been fulfilled.

“They are now resorting to hoodwink the people. The CMP of BJP-led government is a bundle of contradictions. It is hollow, directionless and visionless document,” he said.

Congress lashed out against the Goa Forward Party, which is a part of the government, for keeping quiet on scrapping Investment Promotion Board. “While in the opposition Vijai Sardesai had consistently demanded the scrapping of the Investment Promotion Board which he had alleged was BJP’s massive den for corruption. Now in a U-turn, the coalition partner in the BJP-led government has promised ‘reviewing’ of the Investment Promotion Board in the CMP,” he said.

He further said that the CMP promises immediate shift of the casinos from the River Mandovi. But the reality is far from it. This was made amply clear in 2012 manifesto and also missed their own set deadline. It was to do just the opposite of the CMP’s assertion to fool Goans.

On Regional Plan, Congress alleged that the BJP and its coalition partner had made contradictory statement for completion of the plan. The Chief Minister was reported saying that the regional plan would be finalized by December while the TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai contradicted the statement saying it won’t happen by end of the year and now they have promised in CMP to complete the process by 2030.

Attacking the BJP for not fulfilling its electoral promises made in 2012 assembly election regarding garbage-free Goa and no tolerance to corruption, Congress said this amounts to being “dishonest” with the people.

“Does not it amount to cheating with the people because the party had taken votes on several promises, one of them being zero tolerance to corruption and making the state garbage-free?” asked Naik. The Congress spokesperson said that the BJP had also promised to make Goa free of slums. “This promise also remains unfulfilled,” he pointed out.