CM writes to Centre, seeks legislative cure for mining

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has urged the Centre to amend the mining laws to extend the tenure of the existing mining leases, which have been abolished by the Supreme Court in its February 2018 order, so that mining can restart in Goa.

Parrikar, who is undergoing medical treatment for pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Monday wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Mines Narendra Tomar, asking him to provide a legislative cure by

amending the Mines and Mineral (Regulation and Development) Act in order to extend the tenure of the leases which existed in Goa for a particular period so as to enable the state to overcome the difficulties it is facing due to sudden stoppage of mining operations.

“The political governance demands immediate intervention to resolve such difficulties, including by altering the very basis of the Supreme Court judgment,” the letter further adds.

In the letter, the Chief Minister has also expressed concerns about the working class being forced to take law into their hands, adding that there are reports about school dropouts, increase in theft cases and criminal activities reported in the area.

He has also urged the mines ministry to make changes in law so that the mining activity can start in the state.

“The present request is being made due to the emergent situation which has resulted in eroding of more than 30 per cent of the state’s economy. One of the primary sectors of the economy of the state of Goa since pre-independence has been mining concession which was brought under the MMDR Act regime. The said activity has contributed immensely to the revenue of the state government in the form of royalties, taxes and cess,” the letter points out.

It further adds that the mining industry came under scrutiny of the Supreme Court since 2009 in various states wherein due to the act of a few, the industry as a whole has suffered, adding the state will be unable to carry out various welfare schemes as well as infrastructure development without the contribution from mining.

The letter further reads, “After the MMDR amendment ordinance, suggestions were invited from the state government for operationalisation of the amendments. With the objective to provide for continuity of the existing industry, the state of Goa even at that state in the minute of the meeting held on January 19, 2015 had specifically requested that in light of the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concession (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987, a specific amendment be introduced. It was requested that the period of 50 years for leases in Goa be computed from the date when the said Abolition Act received assent of the President.”

In the letter, the Chief Minister has also pointed out that on account of the closure of the mining activities, several other directly and indirectly related activities have come to a grinding halt and this has resulted in prejudicially affecting a population to the extent of almost 2.5 lakh who are directly or indirectly dependent on the activities in the mining sector.

“Indeed, with the closure of mining, a large number of the workmen on the mines to the extent of about more than 75 thousand have been rendered unemployed. This has created a further strain on the economy triggering a vicious circle of inequalities of income and wealth, thereby creating large-scale unemployment, which is impossible to be dealt with by some alternative modes,” he stated.

Moreover, the letter states that the transport sector including trucks, barges, and the working class dependent on that to the extent of about 100 thousand families which includes persons working on the trucks, tippers, dozers, barges as well as those dealing in support sector such as petrol pump, repair yards, garages, motor vehicle mechanism, etc, adding that some of the shipyards are adversely affected together with certain petrol pumps in the mining areas, tyre repair workshops, motor mechanic workshops, all of which are virtually closed down.

Parrikar also pointed out that it has in turn affected the other sectors of the economy such as hotels, canteens, chai walas, and other persons all of whom belong to the working class and are fully dependent on these activities.

The letter also states that it is impossible for the state which had just commenced the activity and was on the road to recovery being again hit by such a drastic closure of mines and as such the matter was debated in the legislative assembly for considerable time after which unanimous resolution came to be passed by all members of the House rising above the party consideration.

In the aforesaid background, the Chief Minister suggested that the only possible alternative to the various issues faced by the state is to provide for a legislative cure whereby like the rest of the country, the tenure of the leases which existed in Goa can be extended for a particular period so as to enable the state to overcome the difficulties it is facing due to sudden stoppage of mining operations.

The Chief Minister has also said that the matter was discussed by him personally with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the group of ministers who have been apprised of the factual situation in the state.

“As the subject of the development and regulation of mines and minerals is with the competence of the central government, this is to request you to kindly consider bringing about necessary amendments to the provision of MMDR Act so as to bring at par the state of Goa with the rest of the country and give necessary impetus to the economy of the state,” the letter concludes.