CM will ‘decide’ on allocation of addl portfolios after Dec 11: BJP

Taking into account the ‘discontent’ among the alliance partners in the Manohar Parrikar-led government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, announced another ‘deadline’ for the allocation of ‘additional’ portfolios to ministers.

The crucial meeting of BJP’s core committee and office bearers was held on Thursday at the party’s office in Panaji wherein the party leaders reviewed the prevailing political situation, following the outbursts by some of the ministers over the functioning of administration, and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) filing a writ petition in the High Court of Bombay at Goa seeking disqualification of two former Congress legislators, who have joined the BJP.

The meeting was attended by BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar, general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanawade, North Goa MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar and others.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the BJP state unit president said that the Chief Minister

Manohar Parrikar will take a decision on the allocation of the additional portfolios to the ministers by consulting the central leadership of the party after December 11.

“Currently, our central leaders are busy in assembly elections of five states till December 11. After that the Chief Minister will take decision on the portfolios by consulting the central leadership,” he said.

Parrikar, who is away from his office for the last more than two months due to his prolonged illness, is holding more than 30 portfolios.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had called the cabinet ministers to the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi on October 13, when he was admitted there for treatment, and discussed the issue of the allocation of the additional portfolios to his cabinet colleagues.

However, so far, there is no sign of the allocation of the additional portfolios to the ministers, and the issue has become a cause for ‘unrest’ among them.

Recently, MLAs from the alliance parties – Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte had blamed the bureaucrats for putting on hold files pertaining to various proposals.