CM warns of strict action against those disrespecting law

PANAJI: Referring indirectly to the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti Sadhvi Saraswati’s controversial comment on beef issue, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday said that as per the Constitution of India, every individual has freedom of speech and expression. However, if anyone tries to take law in his or her own hand, the state government will not hesitate to take tough action against such people.

Speaking at a function held to commemorate the Goa Revolution Day in Panaji, Parrikar said, “There are some sections, which frequently raise some issues, often which have no relation to Goa. The state government already has clarity on these issues and again I am saying that this government will follow the law.”

It may be recalled that during the recently held All India Hindu Convention in Goa, Saraswati’s controversial statement on hanging beef eaters drew heavy criticism and public outrage. The Congress party started demanding action against her and questioned the government’s silence on the entire episode.

“There is no harm if anyone practises the things which are legally allowed. But if anyone tries to do things, which are not permissible in law, strict action would be taken against them,” Parrikar said. He said that some confusion has been created deliberately on the government’s stand due to ignorance and also due to political reasons.

Endorsing the views of the Chief Minister, Goa Forward Party leader and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai slammed the Congress party and said, “We don’t have to react to everyone who comes. It’s their annual event, they will come, talk and go, and opposition wants us to get tired of this and come with them and form a government with them, Congress party is not bothered about communal harmony. If they really are, then what did they do after the bomb blast at Margao in which their own chief minister could have been a victim.”

He claimed that Goans, by and large, are convinced that whoever may come and go, the government will always protect the existing communal harmony in the state.

“For every gau rakshak, we have a Goa rakshak. Communal polarization is the insidious plan of certain elements and one should not fall prey to this. The moment the other side reacts, they will achieve their purpose,” he said.

Sardesai also criticised Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) for its demand to revoke the ban on the chief of Shri Ram Sene Pramod Muthalik. “How many votes did the GSM get in election? If they go ahead with this kind of divisive agenda, public will never support them. This is a lesson for every politician and political party that if they resort to divisive talk in Goa, they will not win,” he said.