CM warns Mhadei protesters against violating law

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has warned to initiate strict action if anyone breaks law under the pretext of Mhadei agitation.

Sawant has said that the agitation should be held in rightful manner and not by troubling or harassing the tourists.

“No one should take us for granted. Someone said that on the issue of Mhadei, they won’t allow tourists to come to Goa. This is not your property where you won’t allow them to visit,” said Sawant.

“What is this? This state don’t require anyone’s permission. If you are breaking the law and order then necessary action will be taken,” said Sawant.

He said that the agitation if any should be held in a rightful manner and tourists visiting the state should not be troubled. Because of such tendency, the number of tourists visiting the state is decreasing, he said.

In this connection, the Panaji police have filed chapter cases against four activities Hrudaynath Shirodkar, Rajan Ghate, Abhilash Velingkar and Ritesh Shenai. They were produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Panaji and were asked to execute bond of good behaviour.

According to police, the four have been asked to report to the concerned police stations till January 3. Police said that action was initiated following a complaint lodged by TTAG.

Attacking the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for filing cases against its office bearers, the Progressive Front of Goa leader Hrudaynath Shirodkar on Friday said that the state government has started to treat as criminals the activists who are fighting to save river Mhadei.

“We have told the authorities when the deputy collector called us that we are ready to die to save mother Mhadei,” he

added.

Condemning the act of the government to file cases against them, he said that PFG will continue with the agitation by following conditions laid by the deputy collector till Goa gets justice in Mhadei matter and Sawant resigns from the Chief Minister’s post.