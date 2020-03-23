CM warns against assembly of over 3 persons

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Tightening the screws against people defying restrictions imposed in view of spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday warned all those who have arrived in the state from other states or abroad and have escaped tests, would be taken for checking even if they are unwilling to undergo

the test.

Sawant chaired the cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the impending situation in the state in view of wide spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that next eight days will be risky and are important in terms of taking precautions to prevent and arrest coronavirus in the state

of Goa.

“More than three persons should not come together. Next eight days are important. We all should cooperate towards the measures taken by the state government,” he said.

Sawant said that there are some Goans who have returned from outside the state and are yet to get themselves checked.

“We appeal to them to approach local primary health centres (PHC) for testing. If they escape doing it, we will be getting them for checking,” he said, adding that all stringent measures are being taken to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The Goa government had on Sunday evening extended the ‘Janata Curfew’ in



the state till midnight of March 25. The state has also sealed its borders for inter-state travelers.

“No tourist taxi/Yellow Black taxi would be allowed to ply inter-state except for medical emergency till March 31. Private cars with Goa registration carrying up to four persons would be permitted,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that last night (Sunday night), he visited border check-post at Keri (North Goa) from where he sent back a bus which was carrying passengers from Karnataka.

“We allowed all the Goan passengers to alight and rest was sent back. We have sealed the borders completely, except for essential commodities,” he said.

Sawant said that police teams led by an officer of the rank of police inspector have been posted round-the-clock on the border.

He said that the state should have understood the gravity of COVID-19 related situation.

“We realised the gravity of the situation only after video conferencing with the Prime Minister,” Sawant admitted.

He maintained that till now, there is no positive case in Goa and all efforts are made to maintain the same situation.

Sawant also informed that all the functions related to ‘Gudi Padwa’ stands cancelled while Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the state.

The Chief Minister thanked the Goa Church for suspending prayer services and also appealed to Muslim community members to adhere to the guidelines.

Sawant informed that the cabinet has decided to allow grocery shops, milk, vegetables, fish stalls and super markets to operate in the morning from 6 am to 11 am.