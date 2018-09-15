CM visits ancestral house for Ganesh’s darshan

NT NETWORK

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been hospitalised in a Candolim-based hospital, on Friday visited his ancestral house at Parra for the ‘darshan’ of the idol of Lord Ganesh, and returned to the clinic after half an hour.

Parrikar was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, and will stay there for some more days.

Hospital sources refused to divulge any details of the health condition of Parrikar.

Former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar, a close aide of the Chief Minister, told media persons that Parrikar’s health condition has been good.

The Chief Minister left for his ancestral house at Parra on Friday at 4.45 pm and returned to the clinic after half an hour.

When asked whether Parrikar would be moved to Mumbai or to the US, Kuncalienkar maintained that his condition is stable and there is no need to shift the Chief Minister anywhere.

“The Chief Minister will remain in the Dukle Hospital for some more days,” he said.

When asked about the members of the BJP’s core committee and alliance partners calling on the Chief Minister at the hospital on Friday, Kuncalienkar said that for now there is no change in leadership in the government.

Parrikar was visited at the hospital at around 5.30 pm by AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik; PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar (MGP); TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party); IT Minister Rohan Khaunte and Minster for Art and Culture Govind Gawde – both Independent MLAs.

Speaking to media persons at the hospital, Naik, Dhavalikar and

Sardesai discounted all speculations and rumours, reaffirming that there will be no change in leadership in the state government.

Parrikar is in good health and is clearing the files, they claimed.

“There is no change in leadership. The CM is in good health and officers are being called to the hospital for clearing the important files,” Dhavalikar said clearing the air.

Brushing aside the talk about the possibility of change in leadership, Naik said that Parrikar is in good health and they visited the Chief Minister for greeting him on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sardesai said that a central leader of the BJP is coming down to Goa on Saturday to discuss political scenario.

Khaunte and Gawde too said that Parrikar is in good health.

However, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, who also visited the Chief Minister in the hospital on Friday morning, told ‘The Navhind Times’ that there could be a major reshuffle in the government after Ganesh Chaturthi.

“B L Sandhu, a BJP observer, is coming down to Goa tomorrow,” he disclosed.

OUR MARGAO REPORTER ADS: Sardesai said that he discussed several issues with Parrikar when he called on the latter in the hospital, clarifying that the issue of change in leadership in the government was not discussed.

“I visited the CM at the Candolim hospital just to ask after his health… When I reached the hospital, I was told that the CM had left for his ancestral house at Parra for Lord Ganesh’s ‘darshan’. If Parrikar moves around then it means his health condition is okay, and there is nothing to worry,” Sardesai said.

“The BJP’s central observer is coming down to Goa on Saturday. Let us see what happens. Let the BJP take a decision, and we will closely watch their moves. The Chief Minister did not discuss the issue of leadership change with me,’’ the TCP Minister maintained.