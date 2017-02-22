CM urges PM to restore permission to Nadkarni

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that Centre’s withdrawal of permission granted to additional solicitor general of India Atmaram N S Nadkarni to appear before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal on behalf of Goa is likely have a cascading effect on the state, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Parsekar in his letter urged Modi to recall the February 3, 2017 decision of the Union law ministry and restore the permission granted to Nadkarni vide letter dated July 11, 2016.

On February 3, the Union law ministry withdrew permissions granted to Nadkarni to appear before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal on behalf of Goa arguing that it escaped attention to consider that it is an interstate river water dispute between the states of Goa and Karnataka and as such, it would not be appropriate for the law officer (for Union of India) to appear on behalf of one state in a dispute against another state.

On July 11, 2016, the Union ministry of law and justice had granted permission to Nadkarni, who had been advocate general of the state and was appointed as ASG in May 2016, to appear before the tribunal and in all sensitive matters before the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court on behalf of Goa in relaxation of rules, adding that Nadkarni’s appearance in the abovementioned matters would be as an advocate and not as ASG.

In response to the February 3 order of the Union ministry, Parsekar on Wednesday wrote the letter to Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

Parsekar in his letter pointed out that Nadkarni has been consistently representing Goa in the dispute over Mhadei water since its reference to an independent tribunal by the then prime minister A B Vajpayee. “At this juncture it is virtually impossible for the state to engage any other lawyer who will have such depth, touch and acquaintance of the matter as well as the location. An efforts made in this regard earlier have borne no fruits. In the circumstances this requirement has become indispensible for the state of Goa to protect its interest and the interest of its people,” the letter said.

Parsekar noted, “The fact that it is an interstate river dispute was specially brought to the notice of the ministry through earlier letters. There are several instances where the law officers of the Union of India have been permitted to appear against a state government. Cases in this regard are well known and have been highlighted in the media too. Peculiar circumstances appearing in the present matter namely that the dispute is very sensitive, significant and important for the state and its interest, the (matter over) the dispute is voluminous and runs into several thousands of pages and that Nadkarni has been associated with the same since 2002, then being the AG of the state.”

He also said that at this juncture, when the dispute is at an advanced stage, to bring a new person and replaced the Mhadei team would be not only a difficult job but rather grossly unjust for the state.

Taking a dig at the Union ministry over the issue, the Chief Minister said that “it appears that on account of some political influence wielded by Karnataka and its politicians the steps have been taken by your ministry without even calling for the views of the state of Goa or without in any manner putting me to notice as it was at my request to the Prime Minister that the permission was granted.”

Stating that in the media as well as in the political dispensation of the state this action of the Union ministry has caused flutters and is likely to aggravate the situation, Parsekar said, “The river Mahadayi is the lifeline of Goa, which the state of Karnataka for reasons best known to it is determined to divert to one of its own completely different basins for the purpose of encouraging sugar cultivation despite having so much of water in the state itself. The issue of Mahadayi is sensitive to the people of Goa and this action by the ministry is likely to have a cascading effect placing the government in difficult scenario causing irreversible damage to the state of Goa.”

The letter to Modi said, “The objections raised by Karnataka and the politicians there from are only to deprive the state of Goa of the advantage of having the same professional lawyer appearing for the state and wherein earlier three rounds of litigation the state of Goa has succeeded before the tribunal.”

Parsekar maintained that under the rules relating to law officers there is no bar nor any kind of prohibition for the law officers of the Union of India in appearing in a matter of this type and further there is absolutely no conflicts of interest with the Union of India.