CM urges Goans to make yoga part of routine culture
IN MEDITATION MODE: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar performing yoga along with others at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Bambolim on Wednesday on the occasion of International Yoga Day

June 22, 2017

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Stating that yoga helps in the psychological wellbeing of an individual apart from keeping people physically fit, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday urged Goans to make yoga a part of their routine culture.

“We should practise yoga every day and it’s not just for our physical fitness but mental wellbeing too. We need to make yoga a part of our routine culture,” said Parrikar while speaking during the third International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim.

Speaking on the occasion, director of Sports Authority of Goa V M Prabhudessai said that yoga plays a vital role in decreasing the stress level of an individual. He said that a person practising yoga everyday stays healthy and happy.

Parrikar performed yoga asanas on the occasion, along with Chief Secretary Dharmendra Singh, Director General of Police Muktesh Chander and many other government officials and students.

