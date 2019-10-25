Breaking News

CM urges Centre to scrap EC to Karnataka, Sudin says all MLAs & MPs should resign

The whole political world of Goa is furious over Mhadei issue and the Modi Government.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat has once again demanded a special Assembly session to debate the issue.

And MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar has gone a step forward. He has suggested that all 40 MLAs and three MPs should resign en mass.

But chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant has dismissed these demands. He has already written a letter to union environment minister Prakash Jawadekar to scrap the environmental clearance he has given to Karnataka.

