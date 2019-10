There’s too much garbage everywhere. Now its time to clean it up. This is the message sought to be conveyed by the government. But before this is finally brought under control the controversy over the Saligao garbage treatment plant has to be cooled down.

First, it was clash between Calangute BJP MLA Michael Lobo and Saligao Goa Forward MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar over the expansion of the Saligao garbage plant.