CM trashes Cong ‘chargesheet’

A day after the Congress released its ‘chargesheet’ against the BJP government, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar hit back at the Congress stating that his government has reached out to all sections of the state despite financial problems.

Taking a dig at the Congress’ former chief ministers who released the ‘government’s failure report’ called ‘Parivartan to U-turns’, Parsekar said, “They should point out at least one scheme that they had made for Goans. We have reached out to all sections of the society during the last four years despite all odds. This is the greatness and specialty of this government.”

On Monday, the Congress had released a 12-page ‘chargesheet’ detailing in 25 charges state government’s failures during the last four years.

The function had been attended by former chief ministers Luizinho Faleiro, Francisco Sardinha, Pratapsingh Rane and Digambar Kamat.

Stating that the Congress has identified the number of MLAs the BJP would win in the next assembly elections, Parsekar mocked, “It is a good thing that the Congress has identified the figure of 25 for us. Drawing inspiration from the same, we will get 25 MLAs elected this time. If they had to release 21-pont chargesheet, we would have had to restrict to 21 only.”

He scoffed at the Opposition party for failing to get their MLAs to attend the function where the party released the ‘chargesheet’.

Parsekar stated, “How seriously should the chargesheet by a party be taken which cannot get even its own MLAs for its release…?”

The Chief Minister said the people of the state have already tested the Congress and therefore had reduced them to “single digit” during the 2012 assembly elections.

“Goans reduced them to a single digit in the last assembly elections. I challenge them to tell how many of their nine MLAs are with them presently? I am not talking about how many of their MLAs will get elected during the next elections, but I would say that Goans have already tested them. How seriously will the people take the 25 allegations they have leveled against us,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the media at a press conference along with Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar, BJP spokesperson Kiran Kandolkar refuted all the 25 charges leveled against the BJP-led state government.

Kandolkar said, “The Congress, which had been sleeping for the last four-and-a-half years, has released a chargesheet against the state government. We have already seen the results of how the Congress was chargesheeted by Goans in 2012. There is no need for anyone to prepare a chargesheet against the BJP. In the upcoming elections, people will give us marks for the works the BJP has done.”