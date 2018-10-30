CM to visit Secretariat in first week of November

PANAJI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday stated that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will visit his office at the Secretariat on the occasion of Diwali.

Coming out with this information, state party president Vinay Tendulkar said that the Chief Minister has already indicated that he would like to attend his office around the time of Diwali festival, in the first week of November.

“The Chief Minister is presently a little weak,” the state BJP president informed, pointing out that the Chief Minister has convened a cabinet meeting on October 31, as also the meeting of the Investment Promotion Board been called by him.

“His health is definitely improving as can be seen from his decision to recently meet some ministers, party functionaries, ex-MLAs of the party and few of his well-wishers,” he added, stating that the party is praying to God for further improvement in the health of the Chief Minister.

Speaking further, Tendulkar said that the release of the health bulletin of the Chief Minister is the work of the government and not the party.

Tendulkar also said that he has already visited Mandrem and met the supporters of senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar. “Now, I will take an appointment with Parsekar and meet him to iron out the differences he has with the party,” he added.

It may be recalled that Parsekar is unhappy over the recent induction of two Congressmen, Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte into the BJP, and had stated that the move, engineered by Tendulkar, would damage the party at the state level. NT