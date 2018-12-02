CM to talk to PM over Goa mining imbroglio

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Saturday afternoon met the legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party and gave a patient hearing to the development-related issues in their respective constituencies, as well as the party matters.

State president of the BJP and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar was also present for the meeting. He later said that the Chief Minister has agreed to telephonically speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as regards the mining imbroglio in the state, and the need for an urgent solution for the same.

It is further learnt that the Chief Minister asked the BJP MLAs and the state party president to start preparations in the North and South Goa constituencies, in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the country.

The nine BJP MLAs, who attended the meeting included Speaker of the state legislative assembly Pramod Sawant, Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar and Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, among others.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza and Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo did not attend the meeting.

Godinho, later speaking to the pressmen said that the BJP MLAs have requested the Chief Minister to prevail upon the party’s national leadership, the need to initiate the process of starting mining activities in Goa. “The Chief Minister asked the MLAs about their problems individually; it was a lively discussion,” he added, pointing out that the health of the Chief Minister has improved substantially. Speaking further, Godinho said that the issue of hike in honorarium of the panchayat members would be taken up during the next meeting of the cabinet. “The recruitment in government departments is also on the cards,” he said, observing that the BJP MLAs met the Chief Minister collectively after a long period, and have now decided to meet the Chief Minister, in the future, individually.

The Speaker told the media that he sought intervention of the Chief Minister in the fish adulteration matter, as the Goan fish industry is in crisis. “I discussed the issue with the Chief Minister,” he stated, adding that he requested the Chief Minister to intervene in the fish ban issue and come up with a solution, as fish export has also stopped and lakhs of rupees worth business is lost on daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has stated, “The views of the Speaker are not binding on me. I have already briefed the Chief Minister on Friday about the fish ban issue by meeting him in person.” “We will go step by step,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s Office late night issued a press release stating: “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar held meeting with ministers and MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party to advance government’s welfare programmes and their implementation in their respective constituencies.”