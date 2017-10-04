CM to look into issues faced by small dealers

NT NETWORK

PANJIM

Urging businesses to ignore IT related issues during the payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as they would be solved soon, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday assured dealers of an easier GST regime by the year end.

“The government is aware of the structural problems faced by small dealers in payment of GST and will take up the matter with the right person at the central GST Council so that things are sorted out by December end,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that most of the technology snags in the tax network have already improved and will further stabilise in coming month, but conceded that small dealers have genuine concerns. He said that the GST Council in its next meeting on October 6 is likely to take up the issue of ‘reverse charge mechanism’ that is troubling the trade. The mechanism is affecting small dealers as they are “pushed out of business” by larger enterprises refusing to do business with them.

The Chief Minister said that a proposal is mooted to defer the ‘reverse charge’ until March 31 until a replacement to it is found. “If the GST Council accepts the proposal, it would ease things considerably for small dealers,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting with dealers, sub-dealers and traders organised by the department of commercial taxes on Wednesday evening. Deepak Bandekar, commissioner, commercial taxes, was present at the meeting along with officials from the department. The stakeholders’ meet ended only after 9 pm, as concerns of taxpayers were taken up on one-to-one basis.

Listening to the difficulties, the Chief Minister said that most of the problems were “not that serious and could be worked out.” He asked the commercial tax department to conduct “live demo for filling of the transitional forms” with several dealers encountering difficulty in the online filling of the forms.

The public meeting revealed that the dealers are facing problems in placing their goods or services in the right GST category. Further, small dealers also have to shell out fees to chartered accountants or tax consultants, who do the online filing of returns. Some dealers revealed that chartered accountants are on the verge of hiking their fees to Rs 3,000 per returns and it would mean an outgo of at least Rs 36,000 per year.

Another problem faced is of rectifying

mistakes done due to wrong filing of returns.

A hardware dealer said that on an average, hardware store purchases goods from at least 80 suppliers and, therefore, thousands of invoices have to be fed into the system. A chemist shop owner pointed out that pharmacies face the unique problem of holding large inventory and find it difficult to get ‘input tax credit.’

