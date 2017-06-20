CM to lead yoga camp at Bambolim today

PANAJI: Goa, along with rest of the country and the world will be celebrating the 3rd International Yoga Day on June 21, with the main state-level function to be led by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Indoor Stadium, Bambolim, at 7.30 am.

Minister for Tourism and Sports Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar will also be present for the event, which is jointly organised by the directorate of health services and directorate of sports and youth affairs.

A number of schools around Goa will also celebrate the Yoga Day, with their students performing yoga asanas. NT