CM to keep Dhavalikars’ portfolios with him      

PANAJI: Maintaining that he will not induct anyone in the state cabinet so as to fill the two berths left vacant by the recent ouster of Dhavalikar brothers – Sudin and Deepak – Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday said that he would like to retain the portfolios of the two sacked ministers with him, and study them, especially in the light of the allegations made against the departments of public works and transport.

“I have developed interest in the two portfolios and would like to study them,” he added stating, “I want to do some digging work.”

The department of general administration has issued a notification, which states that the Chief Minister is in charge of these two portfolios, besides portfolios namely factories and boilers, craftsmen training, and printing and stationery, which had been previously held by Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar.

Interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of a function, the Chief Minister said that all the MLAs of his party are satisfied with him, and there is no dissatisfied element in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislature wing.

“At least I am unaware of any such legislator,” he noted.

Senior Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Tuesday had claimed that at least 14 out of 21 BJP MLAs were unhappy with the leadership of Parsekar, and four out of these 14 BJP legislators had personally shared these views with him. Dhavalikar had further maintained that he possesses recordings of all these four legislators. Reacting to the allegations of Dhavalikar, Parsekar said the MGP leader was making baseless and senseless statements to create rift between the BJP MLAs and him.

“They (Dhavalikar brothers), in fact took all advantages, and even undue advantages of the government, for past almost five years,” Parsekar observed, pointing out, “And when the tenure of the government comes to an end, they experience enlightenment that I am a bad Chief Minister,” he retorted, stating that the MGP leaders had done the same thing, when they had been with Congress, but the Congress leaders failed to take any action against them, which he has taken.