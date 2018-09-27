‘CM to chair cabinet meet within 10 days’

PANAJI: Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for pancreatic ailment, is likely to come down to Goa in the next 10 days and chair the first cabinet meeting after the induction of two new ministers.

“The cabinet meeting will be held in a week’s time or within 10 days, Chief Minister is expected to be in Goa to hold the meeting,” said Godinho while interacting with media persons in Panaji.

He also informed that in the next cabinet meeting, the government will give a nod to enhance the funds allotted to build a panchayat ghar to Rs 3 crore from current Rs 2 crore along with additional Rs 40 lakh for the maintenance of the infrastructure.

“We have hiked the salaries of the sarpanchas, deputy sarpanchas, panchas and also the members of the Zilla Parishad by 50 per cent and it will be made effective after the next cabinet meeting,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Godinho along with the director of Panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar inspected the new premises at Myles high building at Patto-Panaji where the Directorate of Panchayats is expected to shift by this December-end.

The total area is around 1,000 square metres comprising of four floors which will put a burden of Rs 1 crore on the state treasury annually.