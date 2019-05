PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi along with Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar and a few of the state Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearers. The Chief Minister said that he and Tendulkar will also attend the parliamentary board meeting of the BJP on Saturday, where all the formalities of electing Modi as its leader will take place. NT