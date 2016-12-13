CM terms sacking a surgical strike on Dhavalikars

CALANGUTE: The decision of “surgical strike” on two Dhavalikar brothers was taken in consultation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers as the two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLAs were continuously criticising the government of which they were a part, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Mahamelava organised by the Calangute BJP block, Parsekar said that the decision took a very long time as it was not his alone but was taken in consultation with BJP ministers and the party. He said that the party workers are pleased and are sending messages congratulating him for the bold step taken in the interest of the party.

Speaking further, Parsekar said that the BJP government does not carry out development selectively constituency-wise but takes every one including the opposition into confidence. He said that the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has sanctioned Rs 32,000 crore for Goa Shipyard Ltd which will help it employ youth.

Parrikar told the gathering that the government plans to make all hospitals cashless so that patients do not carry cash while utilising health scheme. He congratulated the Calangute MLA Michael Lobo over the garbage treatment plant as it has helped treat the colossal amount of garbage which was dumped. Parrikar said, “The garbage treatment plant at Calangute is better than the one our delegation had seen abroad. We did the land acquisition in just 12 days time. The sewage treatment plant is in the final stage.”

Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Naik told the gathering that the ministry will launch four projects in Ayurveda adding, “Our future plan is to set up ayurvedic hospitals in north and South Goa.”

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said that he dreams to make Calangute garbage free in 2017 adding, “3000 garbage bins will be bought under corporate social responsibility and installed every 40 metres so that Calangute remains clean. The sewage treatment plant will be ready in June 2017. Ninety-nine per cent of the BJP manifesto has been fulfilled.”

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza while addressing the gathering said that under the Deen Dayal health insurance scheme, two lakh three thousand people have registered adding, “BJP wants to make Goa a model state.”