CM terms BRICS Summit a success

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed gratitude to the people of Goa particularly from South Goa for extending their support and cooperation in making the BRICS and BIMSTEC Summit a grand success.

The two-day BRICS Summit and the BIMSTEC outreach meet hosted by the state of Goa concluded successfully, said the Chief Minister. Prior to the commencement of the BRICS Summit, the state government laid emphasis on developing adequate infrastructure as regards to improving and widening of road networks, illumination of streets, cleanliness measures which included beautification of the Colva junction and development of roads along the National Highway, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further said, “Hosting BRICS Summit was a challenge which the state government converted into an opportunity by creating permanent infrastructure which will be useful for the state of Goa in the long run. In addition to this, the government with the support of people was able to increase mobile connectivity by installing necessary mobile towers in low-connectivity areas which is a step towards development.”

Parsekar thanked Goans for their support in making this international event success which has put Goa on the international map for scheduling similar top-level international summits, the Chief Minister concluded. NT

