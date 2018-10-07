CM takes Lobo to task for making anti-govt comments

NT NETWORK

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday took his party MLA and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo to task for approaching the media and lambasting his own Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state for “not doing enough to make government jobs available to the youth.”

It may be recalled that Lobo, on October 5 had expressed his displeasure on the particular issue, before the media, at his Calangute office.

A much hurt Parrikar, who is presently undergoing treatment for his pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called Lobo telephonically earlier in the day and gave him a dressing-down for acting anti-party and anti-government, at a time when he himself (Parrikar) is trying to handle the administration from the hospital bed in spite of facing a serious illness.

It may be recalled that Lobo had also written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to fill 3,000-odd posts, in various government departments, which had remained vacant since past two years.

As per the highly placed sources, Parrikar spoke to Lobo only for a couple of minutes, as he is very weak and cannot continuously talk for longer periods. However, during his short conversation with Lobo, he expressed his displeasure over the way Lobo has been reacting negatively towards the state government.

The Chief Minister also severely admonished Lobo for throwing propriety to the wind, especially during a time when the members of the state unit of the BJP, including its legislators need to stay together and display solidarity.

Lobo was not available for his comment till late night.

Incidentally, the state unit of the BJP has already maintained that Lobo has his “personal grievances” with the Chief Minister, which is why he has not approached the party with his problems.

Lobo was in London when the Chief Minister reshuffled his cabinet and inducted two new ministers namely Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral, by dropping the ailing Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar from the cabinet. Lobo was expecting a ministerial berth and was allegedly hurt when the reshuffle took place during his absence from the state.