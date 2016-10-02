CM takes BBSM party launch in his stride

PANAJI: Retorting that the newly formed Goa Suraksha Manch must be the first political party in the country which is launched with the objective of defeating other political party rather than aiming towards its own victory, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Sunday said that since the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in the state, the arrival of new political parties in the election arena, would only divide votes among themselves, which in turn would be favourable for the BJP. Exercising his political judgement, the Chief Minister told ‘The Navhind Times’ that Goans are literate and mature voters, who think practically and therefore, would not vote any party to power, without its local leaders receiving thorough acceptance from them.

“It happened with Congress party, when in spite of personal appeal from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to vote Congress to power in Goa, the Goan voters ensured that the deposits of Congress candidates were forfeited, at the first assembly elections in Goa,” he recalled, adding that it also happened with the BJP, when the appeal of Atal Behari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani to vote for BJP was ignored by Goan voters during the 1980s.

“I agree that many people had found emotional link with the medium of instruction issue and hence supported the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch. However, I am now certain that majority of these people would move away from the political faction of the BBSM, as the movement of the Manch has now gathered political dimension, which is not palatable to these supports,” Parsekar said.

He also added that the contribution of the state BJP government towards the welfare of Goans is too big to be dismissed by the people, that too for a political party, which has come up during the final few months before the election.

“And finally, people of Goa are not blind, so as not to understand that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state can work in tandem to bring about further development of the state after the 2017 state assembly election,” the Chief Minister observed.

“However, I am not condemning any member of the BBSM, as in a democratic setup, everyone has a right to contest the elections, by following the rules and laws of the land,” he concluded.