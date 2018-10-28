CM suffering from pancreatic cancer, admits Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday admitted that ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been “suffering from pancreatic cancer, and there is no hiding of this fact”.

Replying to queries of media persons at a function at the primary health centre in Aldona, Rane said, “You know his present condition. He has been brought back from the AIIMS, and he is at home now. Let him live in peace with his family. He has that right after serving the people of Goa. If he wants to spend some quality time with his family then nobody has the business to question him.”

When asked whether Parrikar’s sickness has obstructed state administration, the Health Minister retorted, “I have not found it (obstruction). I have been launching new projects… I spoke to him even yesterday…”

When asked to react on the statement of Jitendra Deshprabhu, who has said the Congress might even move court seeking details of the Chief Minister’s health condition, Rane said that everybody in the state knows about Parrikar’s sickness.

“This is a period for the CM to spend his time with his family. If he (Deshprabhu) wants to move the court then let him do so. The Congress has no other issue to take on the government…,” Rane observed.

He said the state government has been undertaking several infrastructure projects.

“Tomorrow you all will say that Manohar Parrikar will be remembered for the infrastructure works he undertook,” the minister said.

Parrikar, who has been in an out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi, has been undergoing treatment at his residence at Dona Paula since October 14.