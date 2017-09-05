CM: students should be involved in selecting teachers for awards

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Suggesting that the teachers for the state awards should be selected through a process involving students, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Tuesday, said that there is a need to change the age-old process followed in selecting the teachers for the state awards.

“The present process of selecting a teacher is old one. I think, we can change the entire process so that the students can decide on as to who is the ideal teacher. The teacher who is recommended by the students as the best will always be a positive teacher. I feel that the tentative names should be shortlisted and then the best from those names should be proposed or recommended by the students who have passed out. This entire process we can do online so that even if the passed-out students are abroad it will be feasible for them to make recommendation,” said Parrikar.

However, he later clarified that it is just a suggestion and not the decision of the government.

He was speaking at the function organised by the Department of Education to felicitate the teachers for their contribution in the field of education on the occasion of Teacher’s Day celebration at Kala Academy, Panaji.

Highlighting the importance of quality education and a sense of inquisitiveness in education, Parrikar said, “Children should not be scared. If teachers get angry if you ask questions, then write me an email. We have to train the students to think. I know their questions are difficult sometimes. The ability to gain knowledge should be created, it is the most important.”

He further stressed on the need to enhance the guru-shishya concept as it there in the society for past many years, and urged both the teachers and the students to take it forward.

Stating that the untrained primary school teachers in aided and unaided schools will have to complete their DEd course by 2019 or face dismissal, the Chief Minister appealed to the teachers to apply for DEd course by September 15.

“According to my knowledge, there are around 426 untrained teachers, particularly, in non-grant in aid institutions; by 2019, they ought to complete their DEd course in order to continue with their employment. Hence by September 15 all teachers should complete the process of online admission for the course,” he said.

“It is also an opportunity for the para teachers. They should also clear DEd course, and then their demand for regularization or absorbing them in the department can be taken care of,” he added.

Stating that education and cleanliness are co-related, Parrikar said that education and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are on the agenda of his government.

“The one who is educated will not throw garbage on the road. The one who throws garbage on the road is literate but not educated,” he said.

He further said that he intends to provide dispensing machine in every schools including higher secondary school.

He further said that lessons in civic sense and traffic rule observation will be taught to the students in the schools.

He also informed that the financial inclusive programme for middle school students is being designed by the education department and added that it will be implemented by the next academic year.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Education Daulat Hawaldar said, “There is decline in standard of education. There are two major outcomes of this -one is basically, we are majoring or measuring the success in education by way of placements for jobs and teachers are not mainly responsible for that. The parents are mainly responsible for this kind of attitude; the second important issue is very critical one, now very early in our formal education the capacity, particularly the desire and the ability to think independently is being cut and there are various reasons for that.”

On the occasion, as many as 11 teachers in four different categories were awarded the state awards at the hands of the Chief Minister.