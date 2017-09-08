CM: state gazette will be circulated electronically

PANAJI: In a bid to conserve the nature, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Friday, said that official gazette of the state government will now be circulated electronically to all concerned departments.

“I have already issued the instructions that the Gazette of Goa, which must be consuming tonnes of paper, be electronically circulated, and slowly I will withdraw the printed copies, and may be one or two can be kept for record. We should not think about destroying things which we are not able to produce. So, the first message that I would like to give is to reduce the unwanted requirement,” said Parrikar while speaking at the Goa Environmental Festival, organised by Kalakirti.

Observing that one of the bouquets given to the guests for the inaugural function was wrapped in plastic, Parrikar flayed the festival organisers and asked as to how they can use plastic when they themselves are holding ‘environment’ festival.

“Stop this practice. Welcome the chief guest with words or with one single flower without anything attached to it. That would be much better for nature. I think you should learn from nature. There are many things which I can point out but I don’t want to embarrass anyone,” he said.

He further said that despite having been issued with circulars on stopping usage of bouquets during the government functions, the departments have failed to comply with the orders, and added that he will once again issue another circular and even after that if there is no improvement then he would prescribe punishment for the same.

“When we say get rid of plastic, the first step has to be doing away with the plastic bags. We can think of more items later on but if plastic has reusability or has multiple uses then that can be taken as a next step. But I think plastic below 100 microns has to be removed,” he said.

Stressing on the need for maintaining a balance between development and environment, Parrikar said that he once told environmentalists to give up travelling in cars, if they want mining to be completely banned in the state.

“There has to be a balance between activism and development. Few fellows came to me when mining was banned and they advised me to stop mining permanently. Two, three of them are considered as very good environmentalists,” he said.

“I said I will stop mining from tomorrow. It was stopped ultimately, due to multiple mining-related bans. I will not restart it also provided you start using bicycles. If you want to use a car, then don’t say that you totally stop everything. Because then you are consuming steel, which comes from mines,” he added.

The Chief Minister also indirectly targeted the protestors who are opposing the import of coal at the Mormugao Port Trust, Vasco citing pollution.

“There is pollution because of coal. We should stop the pollution. But if you stop import, then how would you get electricity,” he questioned.