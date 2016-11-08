CM: state farmers can use Mopa airport for exporting produce

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Once the Mopa international airport becomes functional, Goan farmers can use it for exporting locally-grown vegetables, flowers and fruits, said Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Parsekar, who was addressing a gathering of farmers at a function organised to announce assistance for promotion of vegetables with assured market scheme, being implemented by Goa Horticulture Corporation, expressed happiness over the youths taking up farming.

Presently, there are nearly 20 success stories before us, which could be highlighted, he said and gave an example of his son who has been cultivating chillies in his farms.

He said that government has signed MoU that there won’t be flight restriction and once the airport is built, it will be connected to 100 nations, which will help in exporting the Goan agriculture produce.

He said that by 2019, Goan produce should get recognition in the world, and export should be expanded through the Mopa airport and this could be achieved by availing several schemes offered by the government.

He said that “previously we used to think that farming is a job of a person who does not do anything or who sits idle or does not like studies but today the scenario has changed on the farming front and people are moving back to farming sector.

“Goan agriculture produce is better than what we import from the neighbouring states,” he added.

Chairman of the Goa State Horticulture Corporation Kiran Kandolkar said that starting with production of just 2.73 tonne of vegetables, we have touched production of 531 tonne vegetables, and added that there is capacity to grow over 1000 tonne of vegetables with advanced technology.

Agriculture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar said Prasad Velip has shown the way by producing Rs 8.5 lakh worth chillies and supplied to the department.