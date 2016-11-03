CM says he has doubts as regards public response to Sunburn in Pune

PANAJI: The Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, on Thursday, said that moving Sunburn, the electronic dance music (EDM) festival, out of Goa would reveal to the government as well as the organisers of the event, as to how much the decision has affected the state tourism, during the year-end.

It may be recalled that Percept, the organisers of the Sunburn have shifted the venue of the EDM festival from Goa to Pune, after facing hurdles in obtaining permission from the state government, for the same.

Goa has been hosting the Sunburn Festival for the past nine years. The venue of the same has now been shifted to Kesnand district of Pune and is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31, later this year.

The government had also maintained that it was ready to issue permission for organising the tenth edition of Sunburn in the state, provided the organisers are ready to pay Rs 2 crore dues to the police department. The Chief Minister said that Goa is the hotspot for such festivals, especially, during the year- end.

“I have my own doubts as regards the public response to this festival, in Pune,” he observed, stating that the suspense would be over soon, after Sunburn is held in Pune.