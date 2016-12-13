CM says change in MGP leadership needed to keep alliance alive

PANAJI : A day after sacking the Dhavalikar brothers – Sudin and Deepak – from the cabinet, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday said that a change in the leadership of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is necessary in order to keep the alliance of the ruling coalition functional.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Parsekar said, “If there is a change and a new person takes over the leadership then the alliance of the BJP and the MGP can still be functional. However, it is their internal matter and they should decide (it).”

Stating that he has a soft corner for the MGP since many programmes were hosted in his home in the past, the Chief Minister said, “I have great respect for the MGP as I’ve been witness to the activities of the party (MGP) since childhood as the taluka-level meetings would take place in our home. I have respect, love as well as pride for the MGP as it takes care of the Bahujan Samaj. However, today it is in the hands of the wrong hands.”

He said that he feels sad at the current scene of affairs in the MGP.

“It is no longer the party that Bahusaheb Bandodkar had established. The principles are not followed now. These brothers have abandoned them,” he added.

Indicating that the Dhavalikar brothers had hijacked the party, he said while forming the cabinet the BJP had offered two berths to the MGP and he expected that Lavoo Mamledar should have been given the opportunity to be a minister but both the brothers became ministers. “Then, even the party leadership has been kept within the family,” he stated.

Defending his action of sacking the brothers, he said, “They were making allegations after allegations and me maintaining patience was sending wrong signals, and my party cadre across the state were getting demoralised. I will tolerate any amount of personal pain but when it comes to the party cadre, they are our asset, and therefore I had to take this decision.”

Declining immediate induction of new cabinet colleagues to replace Sudin and Deepak, Parsekar said, “Since we are very close to the elections and the code of conduct may come into effect anytime, therefore as of now I have decided to keep the portfolios with me. However, there can be changes and two new MLAs can be inducted into the cabinet.”

Refuting the possibility of anti-incumbency in the run-up to the assembly elections in 2017, the Chief Minister said the BJP has always improved its vote share during every election, even when the party had been in the Opposition.

He said, “During the current term we have delivered what we had promised, especially on the infrastructure front across the state. Therefore I don’t think there is any anti-incumbency factor for us and we will win with a better vote share.”