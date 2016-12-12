CM SACKS DHAVALIKAR BROTHERS

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Virtually ending the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party–Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance for the forthcoming state assembly elections, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, in a late night development, sacked the Dhavalikar brothers – Sudin and Deepak – from his cabinet following their consistent attack on him and the BJP during past few days.

In a related letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, the Chief Minister recommended to her the removal of the two ministers under Article 164(i) of the Constitution, further stating that the portfolios held by the two ministers would now be retained by him, until further arrangements. Sudin Dhavalikar was in charge of the portfolios namely public works and transport, while Deepak Dhavalikar held factories and boilers as well as weights and measures.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Parsekar said the decision was delayed as he had to consult the senior leaders of his party.

“The BJP had already decided to remove them from the state cabinet, after all the malicious statements they had made against us, and I was in constant touch with the BJP central leadership throughout the day,” he added, pointing out that the confirmation came late night.

Article 164(i) of the Constitution states that “The Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor.” The recommendation by the Chief Minister to the Governor to remove one or more ministers from his cabinet, results in the same.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister, speaking to a group of media persons had stated that moving the MGP ministers out of his cabinet would take just a two line letter to the Governor, however, he was testing his own patience.

The Chief Minister had said that he had already viewed a CD, which showed the sacked minister for public works making malicious statements against him as well as the BJP.

Parsekar said that he (Dhavalikar) should have first resigned from the state cabinet, before coming out with such spiteful statements.

“But then he want to hang on to power till the very last moment of the existence of this government,” the Chief Minister had retorted, maintaining that it is dishonourable act on the part of a senior politician like Dhavalikar, when he had been entrusted with important portfolios and enjoying all the benefits of the government.

The senior MGP leader, speaking on Sunday at the public meeting of his party, in Ponda had hinted at breaking the alliance with the BJP, if the demands of his party are not fulfilled. He had also stated that after Parsekar took over as the Chief Minister, the state went into retardation – 10 years backward in terms of its progress.

Interacting with the reporters on the sidelines of a function, the Chief Minister had said that the BJP has strengthened its organisational base in all 40 electoral constituencies, and hence could face no problem in contesting the forthcoming state assembly election from these constituencies on its own strength.

“If the alliance between the BJP and the MGP snaps then the MGP leaders, who are making malevolent statements against the BJP, would be responsible for the same,” he had warned.

Reiterating that the BJP is all prepared to go alone, if the MGP leaders want it that way, Parsekar had said the behaviour of Dhavalikar is definitely not the behaviour of a man of honour, and if he (Dhavalikar) has any pride as well as self-respect left in him, he should quit the government, at this instant.

“The PWD Minister can very well see the dreams about becoming the chief minister of Goa or even prime minister of India, but should understand that his party has been with the BJP in power for the past five years,” he had mentioned

“I have always worked towards connecting people and joining bridges, and can’t help if they (MGP leaders) want to break the BJP-MGP coalition,” the Chief Minister had said, indicating that the particular alliance could no longer work in the future.