CM rules out handing over charge in his absence

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday ruled out handing over the charge to any minister, as he is going to the United States on a six-day visit.

Parrikar will leave for the United States on July 5 to attend the 18th convention of Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal of North America (BMM). It will be his personal visit.

Parrikar, the former Union Defence Minister, is one of the keynote speakers for the convention hosted by Maharashtra Mandal of Detroit, to be held at the Michigan City from July 7 to 9.

“I don’t feel necessary to hand over the charge to any minister, as I am going only on a six-day visit. I will be available on mobile phone, as technology has changed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that he will allot additional portfolios to the ministers after the monsoon session of state assembly, which will begin from July 18.

On Defence Expo, Parrikar said that if a proposal comes from the Defence Ministry to hold the Defence Expo in Goa, then the government can discuss the matter and take a decision, adding that as of now, no proposal has been received from the Union ministry.