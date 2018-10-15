CM returns to Goa from AIIMS in air ambulance

PANAJI/ VASCO: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Sunday afternoon by an air ambulance.

The aircraft landed around 2.30 pm at the INS Hansa naval base. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his son Utpal, Dr Jagannath Kolwalkar and Dr Ashok. Amidst heavy security, he then proceeded in an ambulance to his Dona Paula residence where a room has been virtually converted into medical facility, with a team of doctors from the Goa Medical College hospital kept standby to take care of his health.

Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik, Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Pramod Sawant and Power Minister Nilesh Cabral met the Chief Minister at his residence for a very brief period.

Late evening, the Office of the Chief Minister released a short health bulletin which stated: “Chief Minister arrived back in Goa, today evening. He is recovering and his health parameters are stable. The line of treatment from AIIMS will be continued. ”

Earlier in the morning, the doctors at the AIIMS decided to shift the Chief Minister to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after deterioration in his health condition previous night. However, after the Chief Minister expressed his desire to move to Goa, the doctors released him from the ICU and gave him a discharge from the hospital. Parrikar was too weak to walk and was on a stretcher during his travel from the AIIMS to his residence.

The Chief Minister is presently in the advanced phase of his pancreatic ailment and was treated at the health institutions in Mumbai, New York and Delhi, during the past eight months. He was admitted to AIIMS on September 15.