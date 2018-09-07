CM returns to Goa after medical review

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/VASCO

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned Thursday evening to Goa from the US, where he had gone for medical review, including carrying out some health-related tests related to his pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar had left for the US on August 30, after being referred by the doctors at the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted on August 22.

Parrikar reached at the Dabolim Airport around 5.30 pm by a flight from Mumbai, where he had landed in the afternoon on his return journey from the US.

Tight security was arranged at the Dabolim airport and Parrikar was escorted by airport police inspector Shailesh Narvekar and Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo to his official car after he stepped out from the arrival gate 2 of the airport. Sources close to the Chief Minister stated that he is in good health. They further said that he could join his office either from September 7 or September 10.