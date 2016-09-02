CM questions validity of RSS unit under Velingkar

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar virtually brushing aside the existence of the newly constituted Goa unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headed by Subhash Velingkar, questioned as to whether such a thing as ‘Goa region RSS unit’ exists.

When the Chief Minister, interacting with the pressmen, earlier stated that he is also a Swayamsevak or volunteer of the RSS, he was counter questioned if he belonged to the newly formed Goa unit of the RSS, since it is the only RSS unit presently existing in the state. In his reply, the Chief Minister indirectly questioned the validity of such unit questioning, “Does something of this kind really exist.”

It may be recalled that 400-odd local RSS swayamsevaks, who had resigned en masse on August 31, following the relieving of the state in-charge of RSS Subhash Velingkar from his post, had constituted an independent Goa unit of the Sangh and appointed Velingkar as its Sanghchalak or chief. The RSS, in its statement, had refused to recognise this unit.

Declining to make any further statement on the matter, the Chief Minister said that whatever has happened is the internal matter of the RSS and it would not be proper for him to speak about it.

Forest minister Rajendra Arlekar, who has also been linked to the RSS from early years when he was a volunteer, said that the unprecedented revolt related to the removal of Velingkar as the state unit chief could be the fallout of misunderstanding and termed the development as a “transitional phase.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a function organised by the forest department on Friday, Arlekar said that “there may be a misunderstanding, either this side (Velingkar camp) or that side (parent RSS). That is why there is a noise around the (ongoing) developments.”

While refusing to comment on Velingkar’s remark made against the state BJP leaders, Arlekar said, “I am not an office bearer to speak on behalf of the RSS.”

Reacting to the detachment of RSS workers from the parent body and forming Sangh’s separate ‘prant’ (region) for Goa, which was earlier under Konkan region, Arlekar said, “I have been associated with Sangh for long and there can’t be a different sangh (region). RSS swayamsevaks on both sides are feeling bad and unfortunate about the happenings.” He added that this is a transitional phase and “we will tide over the situation.”