CM: poll code period has slowed down development

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that he did not hold any meeting of the state cabinet after the election code of conduct came into force on January 4, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday said that the state development is being seriously hampered due to the 40-day slack period from February 4 to March 11, that is from the time assembly election was held in Goa to the date of counting of votes, as the outgoing government cannot take any decision due to the model code of conduct and the new government cannot take charge of the administration unless the result is declared.

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma vide a proposal had requested the Election Commission of India to relax the model code of conduct for Goa after the February 4 assembly polls in the state, as “many developmental works were delayed due to the same,” but received no response.

Incidentally, panchayat elections are slated to take place in Goa, later this year, due to which the state will again face the model code of conduct, thus re-hampering the developmental works in the state.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the strict implementation of the model code of conduct from the day election was announced in the state up to the day of the election was undoubtedly necessary for upholding democracy. “However, when the fate of the candidates is already sealed in the electronic voting machines, there should be no problem for relaxing the code a little in the interest of the state,” he said.

Parsekar said that once the assembly election result is out, the formation of the new government by March 18 is mandatory, as the tenure of the present state legislative assembly ends on the same date. “The new government will then have to summon the first session of the new assembly, which will be a budget session, commencing with the annual customary address of the Governor,” he said.

“The work of preparation of the budget for the year 2017-18 is on, however the new government will have to decide on its aspects like populist schemes, policy decisions, new developmental works and so on,” the Chief Minister said, stating that the mould of the budget would be made ready by the time the new government comes to power.

Replying to a question, Parsekar said that the government will have to take fresh loan to run the state administration. “However, it will be within the permissible limits,” he noted.

Answering another question, the Chief Minister said that the expenditure on the third Mandovi Bridge may go up to Rs 700 crore, as also that on the new Zuari Bridge may rise to Rs 2,800 crore, including road from Siridao to Verna.