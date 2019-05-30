CM on mission to make Goa clean and green

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that his government will take up the issue of waste management on a mission mode as an initiative of ‘Green Goa, Clean Goa’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The initiative will be taken up on May 30, the 32nd Goa Statehood Day, to ensure that the state becomes garbage-free in the next five years.

Addressing media at his official residence, Sawant said that the Goa government will initiate the ‘Green Goa, Clean Goa’ initiative under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with an intention to concentrate on treating waste at its source.

“We have chalked out a programme for the next one year. We know that Goa will not be completely garbage-free within a year but if we continue for the next five years, we should be able to see a clean Goa,” he said after launching a home composting unit at Mahalaxmi, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that he has taken an oath to treat his own garbage for which the home composting unit has been set up at his residence. He said that he will ensure that all the garbage treated at the state Secretariat and government offices is treated at source.

The Chief Minister has nominated three people including both the Deputy Chief Ministers – Vijai Sardesai and Manohar Ajgaonkar – and leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar to take a similar oath and install home composting units at their residences and offices.

A similar oath will also be taken by all the village panchayat sarpanchas, secretaries as well as chairpersons and chief officers of all municipal bodies during the Statehood Day programme to be held at the Menezes Braganza hall in North Goa and Gomant Vidya Niketan in South Goa.

The Chief Minister has also announced prizes for clean villages and clean towns. He said that the government will give away prizes of Rs 12 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh to the best village panchayats and best municipal councils in categories A, B and C.

He also said that the households should start investing in bio-digesters or make them on their own using ‘Do It Yourself’ methods.

“Home composters cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000. You could also make one from a bucket. We may try to subsidise, we will not give it free of cost,” he noted.

Sawant said that his government will address all the issues related to youth and also encourage them to take up farming as a mode of employment so that agriculture becomes the backbone of state’s economy. “During the Portuguese era, Goa’s economy was entirely dependant on agriculture which was later replaced by other activities. Now, youth should take up agriculture using all the incentives available with the state government,” he said.

When asked about the status of open defecation free mission, the Chief Minister said the work order for five selected bidders will be issued in the next 15 days for supplying of 17,000 bio-toilets in village panchayat areas. “They will supply these bio-toilets in the next six months. In the same way, bio-toilets will be distributed in municipal areas,” he said.