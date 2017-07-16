CM: new casino allowed in Mandovi as per HC direction

MARGAO: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday said that the sixth casino vessel M V Lucky Seven was allowed into the Mandovi waters during monsoon only as per the directions of the High Court of Bombay at Goa and that the vessel was distressed because of the weather condition.

It may be noted that the casino vessel late Saturday evening got grounded on a sandbar at the mouth of River Mandovi, with reported injuries to five of its crewmembers. The vessel got grounded on the sandbar due to gusty winds and high tide, just as efforts were being made to bring it in the River Mandovi.

The vessel, housing the casino, is promoted by Golden Globe Hotel Private Limited and owned by former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda.

Speaking to media in Margao, on the sidelines of inauguration of a cath lab, the Chief Minister said that he will ask for a report on the incident. “I will find out what had happened,” he said hurriedly rushing to his car to move on.

Tourism Minister

Manohar Azgaonkar, however, said that if the casino vessel is found to be affecting tourists and tourism in the state, his department will not hesitate to take action against the owner. “I am told that the casino has been moved into the river waters as per the court order. If the casino affects the tourists and tourism, we will not hesitate to take action. I will ask for a report from the Captain of Ports and subsequently initiate action,” Azgaonkar said.