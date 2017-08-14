CM: My govt will complete its term

PANAJI: Brushing aside the general perception that he would go in for the dissolution of the state legislative assembly in 2019 and opt for its election along with the scheduled Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that he wants to run the present government for its full five-year term.

“I absolutely want this government to function till 2022,” the Chief Minister added, pointing out, “These perceptions are created by people, who do not want the government to survive.”

“This is basically clash of interest; there are vested interests, who cannot thrive when I am here,” he observed, maintaining, “I am not saying that corruption has been 100 per cent eliminated from the state system, but corruption, to a large extent has been curtailed.”

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ Parrikar, who took over as the state Chief Minister on March 14, earlier this year, said, “If something (related to corruption) is brought to my notice, I act on it, because of which (corrupt) people can’t make money.”

“To head the Defence Ministry for two-and-a-half years, without facing a single allegation, even after signing a contract of almost Rs 3 lakh crore is an achievement, which never happened during past many, many years in this country,” the Chief Minister stated, noting that in the past, scams have been continuously exposed in this Ministry. “I consider it a certificate for myself,” he noted.

“Now, if you consider the amounts involved in the running of the state administration, as compared to the Defence Ministry then they are definitely miniscule,” Parrikar said, “However, my presence here itself reduced certain mode of corruption as also wastage of the public money.” He also added that he is very particular about avoiding wastages, and many-a-times has been saving money from the state exchequer by pointing out that certain things are not required to be done, or could be done in a way by saving money.

“Such decisions on my part have become a factor for irritation for few people, who thrive on such things,” the Chief Minister stated, pointing out, “And always there are about 15 per cent people, who always sustain themselves on these kinds of activities.”

“They probably have easy money available to them and sometimes spread rumours,” he retorted on a parting note, concluding, “I am absolutely clear and confident that I will complete the five-year term of my government.”