CM may resume duty next month: Vinay

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Disclosing that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will resume his office next month, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Vinay Tendulkar on Wednesday admitted that the pace of administration in the state has “slowed down” in absence of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons after attending a meeting of the local office-bearers of his party, Tendulkar pointed out, “Parrikar is recovering well and we expect him to resume office next month that is in November.”

The state BJP chief also said that no discussions are taking at the state-level as regards the leadership change for replacing Parrikar with another leader.

“We don’t have the right to discuss an issue like

leadership change as the senior leaders of the party in Delhi will take call on it.” Responding to the statement made by president of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Pandurang ‘Dipak’ Dhavalikar about the collapse of the state administration, Tendulkar said, “Administration is slow due to the absence of the Chief Minister in the office.”

The state BJP president further said that his party will speak to MGP leaders soon to ensure that they support the BJP during the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.