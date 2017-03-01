CM likely to meet PM on Mhadei issue

SAKHALI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Mhadei issue.

According to sources in the government, the Chief Minister has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister and he is likely to get one by next week. It is understood that Parsekar will highlight the issue of Karnataka trying to pressurise the Centre on the Mhadei issue. Parsekar is also expected to request the Prime Minister to restore the permission which was earlier granted to Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni to appear for Goa before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal.