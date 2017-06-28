CM launches GST website

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday launched new website of the department of commercial tax for goods and service tax stakeholders with the domain name www.goagst.gov.in.

The website contains useful information about Goods and Services Tax Act, rules, forms and related information.

The GST, which is based on technological platform making it possible to file a single return in place of multiple taxation and compliances, is a historic economic reform which will simplify tax compliance and enhance ease of doing business for taxpayer.

GST is expected to transform India into a unified single market driving economic growth and employment.

The website, which was launched at Parrikar’s official residence at Altinho, has vital information required for taxpayers for migration, registration, tax payment and return filing along with the necessary links for login at GST portal.

The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, which has also developed the backend portal for GST.

Present on the occasion were Dipak Bandekar, commissioner, department of commercial tax; Rajan K Satardekar, additional commissioner of commercial taxes, and Michael D’Souza, additional finance secretary among others.