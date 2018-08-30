CM is in good health: Vinay

PANAJI: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the office of the Chief Minister maintained that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar scheduled to leave for New York on Wednesday night will return in seven to eight days and will be running the state administration himself from the US.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, who met the Chief Minister on Wednesday afternoon in a Mumbai-based hospital, stated that during the one-hour meeting Parrikar informed about his return in a week’s time.

“I saw him in good health and there was no deterioration of any kind in his health condition,” Tendulkar added, informing that the discussion with the Chief Minister did not include matter as regards handling of the state administration in his absence.

“The Chief Minister told me that he would be back before the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi,” he maintained.

The CMO stated that Parrikar will be conducting the state administration from the US through e-mails and telephonic conversations, and therefore, no order would be issued for temporarily delegating powers of the Chief Minister to any member of the state cabinet.

The CMO also stated that the Chief Minister has conveyed his message telephonically as “I will come back soon from the USA. Work will continue as usual.”

Meanwhile, news agencies quoting the officials at the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital, where Parrikar was admitted on August 23, stated that “Parrikar had been admitted since last week and needed further treatment as he was having some digestion-related issues.”

“The problem with his digestive system surfaced a couple of days back. After initial treatment, it was decided to shift him to the US again,” they maintained, pointing out, “It was a joint decision by doctors in Mumbai and the US in consultation with the Chief Minister’s family members.”

OUR SANKHALI REPORTER ADDS: Mayem MLA Praveen Zantye visited Parrikar at the Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday evening, inquiring about the latter’s health.

Stating that the Chief Minister is in good health, Zantye told this daily that Parrikar was checking about development and other issues.