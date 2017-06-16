CM hints at hiking rojgar yojana loan amount

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday hinted that the amount sanctioned under Chief Minister Rojgar Yojana could be hiked to promote entrepreneurship in the state.

Speaking at the launch of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goa Chapter in Panaji, Parrikar mentioned that special provisions have been made in Chief Minister Rojgar Yojana scheme to benefit Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and that government will amend and enhance the scheme amount, if required.

“In Goa, under Chief Minister Rojgar Yojana a beneficiary gets around Rs 25 lakh loan for investment, the biggest part of the scheme is the component of 50 per cent, where the state provides Rs 12.5 lakh and the state does not claim any interest or any profit share from the beneficiary, it is just that the beneficiary ought to return the amount within a period of 10 years; up till now the total disbursements under this scheme is probably around Rs 120 crore and 98.8 per cent is the recovery rate so far. If required, the government will amend the scheme and enhance it to a higher level,” said Parrikar.

Stressing on the need to create entrepreneurs in the state, Parrikar said that small-scale entrepreneurs can change the fate of the country as it is the only area where a lot of employment opportunities can be created for youth.

Chairman of DICCI Milind Kamble urged Parrikar to formulate new schemes and adopt schemes proposed by DICCI to benefit the Dalit entrepreneurs in the state.

“We have over 20 chapters across the country and in many of the states around 35 per cent investment subsidy is provided to Dalit male entrepreneurs and 45 per cent to the Dalit female entrepreneurs. I request the chief minister to adopt a similar policy in Goa and also request him to formulate new policies which can help Dalits to stand on their own feet,” said Kamble.

Parrikar assured DICCI of all possible support in the state and asked the DICCI officials to come forth with their policies and grievances to the government.

Meanwhile, Abhay Bhamaykar has been appointed as the president and Rajesh Dayalkar as the in-charge of DICCI Goa Chapter.