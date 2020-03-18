CM has done a reasonably good job, feels Reginaldo







Margao: According to Congress party legislator from Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, destiny played a major role in making Pramod Sawant the Chief Minister of Goa. He said that in one year of his office, Sawant has done a reasonably good job.

“I believe that destiny made him the Chief Minister of Goa. There were a lot of issues to suggest why and how he became the chief minister of Goa and if I have to talk on this, I would be forced to speak about my own party leaders.

Therefore, I am not going into it. The older leaders don’t want the younger ones to arise but Pramod Sawant was made the chief minister. Now that he is the chief minister, he has to take up the major issues of the state tactfully without wasting time. Otherwise, the Opposition will have to keeping hammering on these issues,” Reginaldo said.

According to sources, Reginaldo enjoys a good political equation with the Chief Minister and this was proved during Reginaldo’s birthday held at Raia. Many ministers including the Chief Minister had attended his birthday function.





