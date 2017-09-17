CM: govt needs 90 days to study Lokayukta report

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that the government requires 90 days to study the Lokayukta report on alleged beach-cleaning scam case.

It may be noted that after investigating the alleged multicrore beach-cleaning scam, Goa Lokayukta Justice P K Mishra recommended that the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) should reopen the probe particularly keeping in view the possibility of conspiracy and any kickbacks. The Lokayukta also said that the question of referring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe may be considered by the state government.

Reacting to the Lokayukta’s report, the Chief Minister said that it is a thick document and as per law, the government will require 90 days to study the report. “After studying the report, the government will take an appropriate decision,” Parrikar said while speaking to media at the Secretariat.

The Lokayukta, in his report, raised doubt on the investigation carried out by the ACB, which has earlier given a clean chit to former tourism minister in the then BJP-led government Dilip Parulekar.

Three cases were filed before the Lokayukta alleging irregularities in the beach-cleaning contract, which was awarded to two private firms. Besides, the anti-corruption ombudsman has also taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged scam.

The case was filed against the then tourism minister Parulekar, officials of the tourism department and owners and directors of Ram Cleaners and Developers Pvt Ltd and Bhumika Clean Tech Services.

It may be noted that one of the complainants is the then opposition MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is now a cabinet minister in the Parrikar-led coalition government.

Political observers feel that handling the matter would be a tough task before the Parrikar-led government, as one of the complainants is a part of the present cabinet.