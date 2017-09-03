CM for upgradation of primary education

PONDA: Primary education has been the weak link of our country, and the educated people in the country need to work for its upgradation in the coming days, said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He also urged the outgoing students of NIT-Goa to take time out for the welfare of the people after completion of their education.

Parrikar was addressing a gathering during the 3rd Convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Goa held at Ponda on Sunday. Director of NIT-Goa prof Gopal Mugeryaya and other professors were present on the dais.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that in this country all are not fortunate to get education they desire and added that the country is lagging behind in some other fields too. So the people, who are fortunate, should come forward to help the less fortunate ones.

“After the completion of your education, don’t just run behind making money, but take out time for the society. Work for the upgradation of education and for resolving various problems being faced by the country,” he said.

He further said that, with the feeling of patriotism we can string all the pearls of our country together and take it forward as one.

“In this modern world, the people are talking about their right for clean air, right to information, freedom of speech and so on. But what about the duties, responsibilities and accountability,” asked Parrikar.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of NIT said that the NIT urgently needs hostel facility for students as their number will increase considerably from the next academic year.

From the next academic year, the NIT will be having two more departments.

The director urged the Chief Minister to provide space in GEC’s Farmagudi campus for the hostel.

Speaking further, the director read out various activities done by NIT-Goa and finally gave message to the outgoing students.

During the convocation programme, altogether 109 students were awarded degrees out of which around 65 students were conferred with B-Tech degrees, while 44 students were conferred with M-Tech degrees.

Kodali Samuel Prajwal of ECE department won gold medal in M-Tech 2015-17 while Lokesh Bommisetty of ECE department got gold medal in B Tech (2013-17 batch). Monika Jayant Deshmukh of department of CSE, Kodali Samuel Prajwal of department of EEE and Sumit Manohar of department of ECE topped in M-Tech.

Ankit Sharma of department of CSE, Vikrant Virgincar of depatment of EEE and Lokesh Bommisetty of department of ECE topped in B-Tech.