CM firm on putting up mobile towers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that there is no link between the mobile tower radiation and health hazard, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday said that the village panchayats, especially those in South Goa, should permit putting up of mobile towers in view of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit to be held in Goa, next month.

“With no co-operation from the village panchayats in this matter, the government would have no option left but to use its powers to set up such towers,” he warned, adding that in such a case the Chief Secretary would have to use his powers for the purpose.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister further said the proceedings of the BRICS Summit would have to be continuously telecast, for which such towers have to be in place on time.

“The temporary mobile towers on vehicles cannot be a viable solution” he added, pointing out that the BRICS Summit is a prestigious event and the prestige of the state is also at stake.

Parsekar said the Cellular Operators Association of India has already conducted extensive awareness workshops in all the village panchayats, in which the mobile towers are to be erected.

“Furthermore, the department of telecommunications has asserted that the TERM cell, which measures radiation emitted by the towers will check radiation levels before towers are commissioned,” he maintained, stating that there is a huge bandwidth requirement for the BRICS Summit.

The Chief Minister also said that he has asked the Chief Secretary to find a place in the secretariat precincts for erecting a mobile tower, so that the falsehood as regards the fear of radiation is exposed.