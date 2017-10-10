CM: College education not adequate for competitive exams

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the government has come to realise after the results of recently-held Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) examination that college education in Goa is not adequate for cracking competitive exams.

Addressing elected University Class Representatives (UCRs) and University Faculty Representatives (UFRs) of Goa University at state assembly complex on Tuesday, Parrikar said that it is a fact that few Goans have succeeded in clearing computer-based recruitment test, but some with

surname of outside states, who have cleared the test, are also Goan by birth.

Former Panaji MLA and chairman of Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Sidharth Kuncolienkar, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Sadanand Tanawade, and president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha Sharmad Pai Raiturkar were also present for the function.

Parrikar told students that success is not only achieving intellectual progress but it is also necessary to imbibe good behaviour with common sense and discipline.

Congratulating the elected representatives of Goa University Students Council, Parrikar said, “The elections to GU student’s council have been taking place peacefully and since last many years there is no question mark raised on it.”

The Chief Minister also assured that Wi-Fi connectivity for data can be provided in all colleges; higher secondary schools and schools, but should not be allowed for downloading videos.