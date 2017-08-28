CM cautions Goans against divisive forces

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which is in “highly resonant frequency” condition would easily complete its five-year term, with the help of its cooperating alliance partners, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday expressed concern that Goa, in the near future, could witness some forces sowing the seeds of divisiveness to create a split in the age-old harmonious social fabric of the state.

Parrikar, who was addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters along with Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, after their victory at the Panaji and Valpoi bypolls, respectively, said that the victory has not only increased the moral strength of his government but also endorsed the formation of his government, for which the Congress party had repeatedly taken objection.

“Today, my government has received the public mandate,” he reiterated, while observing that his government is very stable and would not need any more Congressmen to spoil the perfect broth.

Speaking further, Parrikar stated that the Congress party, failing to entice the voters even after using all the weapons in its armoury, finally resorted to the desperate measure of spreading false news reports against him through social media. “The Congress leaders, with the assistance of some nuisance elements, went to the extent of illogically proving that communalism and corruption are better than the so-called fear factor,” he maintained, adding that the voters, however, gave a fitting reply to them through the democratic exercise.

Parrikar also lashed out at the Fact Finding Committee appointed by the Church-backed Council for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), stating that the Committee maliciously timed the release of its report on incidents of desecration around Goa with the bypolls. “The government goes by the police investigation and the truth about these incidents will come out soon,” he informed, revealing that the police had briefed the members of this committee eight days before the bypolls about these incidents, but they overlooked the same.

When asked if, as promised, he would take up the development of his constituency – Panaji – on priority basis, Parrikar maintained that he is the Chief Minister of the entire state, and his victory means the endorsement of the state government. “As such, I will be taking up the development of Goa, of which Panaji would be an important part,” he noted.

When questioned as to whether he would expect the Congress party to play the role of a constructive opposition during the next four-and-half-years, Parrikar retorted that the Congress is neither a constructive party, nor it is posing any opposition to his government. “The leaders of the party have to prove that Congress is a constructive opposition to the government,” he quipped, mentioning, “However, I will not ignore constituencies of the Congress MLAs from development, including the constituencies of those four Congress MLAs.”

Replying to yet another question, Parrikar said that the victory margin of 4,000 to 5,000 in the Panaji constituency is a fairly decent margin and he has retained it.

Vishwajit, speaking on the occasion, said that it was Manohar Parrikar, who became a polarising factor for all the voters from Valpoi, including the Muslim voters, through his campaign in the constituency.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP (Goa) Vinay Tendulkar and South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar also attended the briefing.